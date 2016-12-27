Anti-Israeli resolution, a turning point in Mideast developments

By Afsaneh Reshad*

The United Nations Security Council passed a resolution on Friday condemning Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and Beit-ul-Moqaddas.

The 15-member Security Council voted 14-0 on the proposed measure, with US Ambassador Samantha Power raising her hand as the lone abstention.

The resolution demands that Israel immediately “cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory”.

The last time the Security Council adopted a resolution on Israel and the Palestinians was in January 2009, when Washington abstained on a resolution calling for a cease-fire and withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

In 1979, Washington abstained on a resolution, when the council said Israeli settlements “have no legal validity and constitute a serious obstruction to achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in the Middle East. The US has vetoed all resolutions against Israeli settlements since then.

The administration of President Barack Obama wielded its veto at the UN security council in February 2011 to swipe down a resolution condemning Israeli settlements in Palestinian territory.

The adoption of Friday’s resolution has infuriated Israeli officials who blame the Obama administration for engineering the measure.

The White House has spared no efforts to provide Tel Aviv with financial and military support. This comes as the Obama administration has grown increasingly frustrated with Israel’s illegal settlement construction, describing it as an obstacle to peace and a “two-state solution”.

Washington’s refusal to veto the UN resolution was aimed at expressing Obama’s discontent with Netanyahu’s policies.

Nevertheless, Washington’s abstention is not expected to adversely affect Tel Aviv-Washington ties. This is because President-elect Donald Trump is an ardent supporter of Israeli settlements. Undoubtedly, Washington’s policies toward Israel will be completely different under Trump.

Despite such speculations, the UN resolution could be a turning point amid the ongoing developments in the Middle East.

Resolution 2334 does not impose sanctions on Israel. But it conveys a significant political message.

This message reiterates that the expansion of Israeli settlements on occupied Palestinian land is so inhumane, unfair and illegal that Tel Aviv’s closest ally, the US, had to abstain in the Security Council to pave the ground for the approval of the resolution.

*Afsaneh Reshad is a researcher and Ph.D. in international relations.