Indian plane skids off runway, injuring 15

An Indian plane carrying 161 passengers and crew skidded off the runway at Goa airport on Tuesday, leaving 15 people with minor injuries.

The incident took place at around 5 local time (2330 GMT) as the Jet Airways plane was getting ready for takeoff to the western city of Mumbai.

The cause of the accident remains unknown but according to reports from the Indian Navy, the authority at the airport in western India, the plane may have gotten too close to another aircraft on the runway, as it was aligned for takeoff.

However, further investigation will be conducted by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) to determine the exact cause.

Prior to the evacuation process, while some of the injured were being treated inside the plane, a forward tilt of the aircraft caused panic among the passengers.

Further medical assistance was provided to the injured after the evacuation was completed.

Jet Airways said the passengers were provided with alternative arrangements to get to Mumbai.

India’s Goa is a top tourist destination. Thousands of travelers visit the place during holidays each year.