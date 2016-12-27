Winter health hack: Switch off the heating to stay well

Catching a cold is something we all want to avoid, regardless of the time of year.

Whether loading up on cold and flu tablets or avoiding busy public spaces, many of us go to great lengths to prevent the common cold, express.co.uk reported.

But according to Claire Barnes, nutritional therapist of Bio-Kult, falling ill with the dreaded cold can actually have health benefits.

She explained: “Catching a cold once or twice a year is in fact good for your immune system.

“It helps to keep it alert and build antibodies to new viruses and bacteria.

“However, if you constantly go from one virus to another, it may be that your immune system is not working as efficiently as it should be.”

From store-bought concoctions to home-made herbal remedies, there are hundreds of recipes to stave off the winter cold.

But there are also natural ways that can be just as effective, according to Claire. Perhaps the most surprising of which is to let the cold air in.

Claire explained: “Avoid central heating and air heaters in cars which upset the balance of the nasal micro biome and make it more susceptible to harboring viruses and harmful bacteria.

“If you can’t avoid central heating in the workplace, ensure you get out at lunchtime for a walk to give your nasal passages a refreshing break.”

Claire also recommended incorporating healing foods into your diet.

She said: “Eat a warming soup containing a rainbow of different colored vegetables to provide a complete package of vitamins, minerals and phytochemicals.

“Add some spices such as ginger, turmeric and cinnamon which are warming fragrant spices, helping to improve circulation and aiding digestion.”

Consuming antioxidants and vitamin C, found in berries, is also a great way to ward off the sniffles.

The advice comes after research indicated painkillers could prolong the symptoms of a cold.

According to the research, paracetamol and aspirin suppressed immune responses and increased nasal symptoms in healthy volunteers infected with a virus.