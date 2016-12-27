Older people looking after grandchildren could enjoy longer lifespan

Older people who look after their grandchildren could enjoy an extra five years of life, according to new research.

An international team of scientists found that grandparents who provided occasional care for their grandchildren on average live five years longer than those who did not, telegraph.co.uk wrote.

Researchers found the effect is not just linked to caregiving within the family, with those who provided care for others in their social network also linked to a three year increase in mortality.

The study, which looked at more than 500 German and Swiss people aged between 70 and 103, ruled out any of those who were primary caregivers to their grandchildren.

Instead, scientists focused on those who provided occasional support compared to those who gave none, in contrast to most recent studies on the topic.

Half of those who occasionally looked after their grandchildren were still alive a decade after being surveyed, while around half of those who did not help died within five years.

Meanwhile, half of the childless people who provided emotional support to others lived for another seven years after being assessed.

Ralph Hertwig, director of the Max Planck Institute for Human Development in Berlin, formed part of the research group.

He cautioned: "Helping shouldn't be misunderstood as a panacea for a longer life."

However, he added that a moderate level of caregiving involvement does seem to have positive effects on health.

"But previous studies have shown that more intense involvement causes stress, which has negative effects on physical and mental health."

The research group drew on data from the Berlin Aging Study collected between 1990 and 2009 and was published in the journal Evolution and Human Behavior.

In a statement, the group said that they believed pro-social behavior was originally rooted in the family.

Sonja Hilbrand, from the University of Basel, said: "It seems plausibly that the development of parents' and grandparents' pro-social behavior toward their kin left its imprint on the human body in terms of a neural and hormonal system.”