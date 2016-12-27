Charter on Citizenships' Rights

Part 6 IX. Right to Privacy

Article 36

Every citizen has a right to have their privacy respected. Residences, personal spaces, belongings and vehicles are immune from search and inspection, except pursuant to the law.

Article 37

Searching, collecting, processing, using and disclosing of letters, whether electronic or otherwise, personal information and data, as well other mail and telecommunications, such as telephone communications, faxes, wireless, private internet communications and the like is prohibited, save pursuant to the law.

Article 38

Collection and publication of private information of citizens is forbidden, except with their informed consent or pursuant to the law.

Article 39

Citizens have the right to have their personal information, held by organs and natural persons and legal entities, protected and preserved. Providing access to and disclosure of personal information of individuals shall be barred, and where required at the request of judicial and administrative authorities, they shall be provided to them exclusively. No official and authority shall, without express legal permit, have the right to place personal information of individuals at the disposal of another person or divulge them.

Article 40

All inspections and body searches must be made in accordance with the law, with due respect, and by using non-humiliating and non-intrusive methods and tools. Furthermore, compulsory medical tests and measures without legal authorization are forbidden.

Article 41

Illegal audio and video controls in places of work, public places, shops and other spaces where services are provided to the public are prohibited.

Article 42

Citizens have the right to have their dignity and privacy respected in the media and public fora. And, should this right be violated, causing material or immaterial harms, the violators shall be liable and obliged to make reparation, in accordance with the law.

X. Right of Association, Assembly and Demonstration

Article 43

Citizens have the right to form, join and participate in political parties, societies, social, cultural, scientific, political and trade associations and non-governmental organizations in compliance with the law. No one may be barred from participating therein, or be forced to participate in any. Membership or non-membership shall not cause deprivation or restriction of citizens’ rights or result in undue discrimination.

Article 44

Citizens have the right to have effective participation in policymaking, decision-making and implementation of laws within the framework of unions, associations and trade unions.

Article 45

Citizens have the right to civil activities in the areas of citizens’ rights. Non-governmental organizations must have the right to access information and the standing to make recourse to competent courts in case of violations of citizens’ rights.

Article 46

Citizens have the right to assembly and make demonstrations and to participate therein, freely and in compliance with the law, and to enjoy impartiality of the responsible bodies and protection and security for the assembly.

XI. Right to Nationality, Residence and Freedom of Movement

Article 47

It is the inalienable right of every Iranian individual to enjoy benefits of Iranian nationality and no one may hinder enjoyment of this right.

Article 48

It is a right of every citizen to have freedom of movement inside the country, to exit Iran and to enter Iran, save where this right has been restricted by law.

Article 49

Citizens have the right to reside and be domiciled in any point of the Iranian territory. No one may be banished from his or her place of residence, be barred from his or her place of interest or be forced to settle in a place, save in instances prescribed by law.

Article 50

Iranian nationals in any part of the world shall have the right to take benefit of legal, consular, and political services and protections of the Government of Iran.

