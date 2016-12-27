'No way' I would have lost to Obama: Trump

US President-elect Donald Trump has vowed that he could have defeated President Barrack Obama in a one-on-one matchup.

On Monday, Obama suggested he could have won the White House again riding on his 2008 message of hope and change if he were constitutionally eligible to run for a third term.

Hours after Obama’s comments, Trump said he has two words for President Obama: “No way!”

“President Obama said that he thinks he would have won against me,” Trump tweeted Monday afternoon. “He should say that but I say NO WAY! - jobs leaving, ISIS, OCare, etc.”

In a CNN podcast hosted by David Axelrod, Obama said his message of optimism could have defeated Trump’s divisive rhetoric.

“I am confident in this vision because I'm confident that if I — if I had run again and articulated it, I think I could’ve mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it,” said Obama, whose approval ratings this year have been some of the highest during his two terms in office.

In the November 8 presidential election, the Democratic candidate, Hillary Clinton, who was backed by almost the entire mainstream American media, suffered a crushing defeat by Trump, despite the fact that the Republican nominee’s campaign had been hit with many controversies since its inception in early 2015.

Electoral College members across the United States cast their ballots to affirm Trump’s victory last week. Trump needed 270 electoral votes to win the White House, but he received a total of 304. Two “rogue electors” broke from the Republican billionaire. Clinton, however, secured nearly 3 million more votes than Trump in the final popular vote tally.