Home

December 27, 2016 0113 GMT

News ID:174586
Publish Date: Tue, 27 Dec 2016 15:20:08 GMT
Service: Iran

Gov’t seriously pursuing welfare policy

The government has pursued welfare policy as part of a major plan, said minister of cooperatives, labor and social welfare.

Ali Rabiee further said that Iran's global grading in food poverty has improved. The food poverty curve has also dropped from 18.5 percent to 6.8 percent, he added.

Fortunately, the deprived regions have been identified through schools in those areas.

"We have sought to provide hot meals and dairy products to the poor in the past two years.

"We pursue different types of healthcare such as physical health, social health and mental health. Lack of any of these will create problems in the society."

He also said the Health Insurance Scheme and Health Overhaul Plan have to a great extent been encompassed in the health sector.

The Iranian government attaches special importance to welfare and rehabilitation policies.

Governments are more likely to turn to welfare policies in the form of compensations, but this is not acceptable for the 'Government of Prudent and Hope'.

Balanced development is the major part of welfare policies adopted by the government.

Based on this policy, the entire population should benefit from the welfare policies of the government, especially the vulnerable groups who lack many privileges due to weak planning.

Such policies will help the government achieve its development objectives.

The number of women breadwinners is increasing rapidly and only a small number of them are covered by State Welfare Organization and Imam Khomeini Relief Committee.

Life expectancy in Tehran, Isfahan and Alborz provinces is seven years higher than that of the border provinces.

Improper planning is the cause of many social disorders.  The current government seeks to reduce inequality.

 

   
