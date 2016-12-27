9,000 birth certificates issued for Iranian expats

National Organization for Civil Registration (NOCR) issued 9,677 birth certificates for Iranians living abroad during March 21-December 20, said NOCR's director for Identity Affairs

Bahman Mashayekhi said that NOCR also registered the deaths of 1,534 Iranian expats during the nine-month period.

He said some 9,198 electronic identification cards were issued for those aged over 15 years, based on the applications received from Iranian embassies.

The official said that the organization also recorded 3,063 and 853 cases of marriage and divorce respectively pertaining to Iranian expatriates during the period.

Mashayekhi noted that 9,267 electronic requests for national identification cards were received from Iranian embassies during the period. He added that steps have been taken to issue the ID cards within the shortest possible time.

Also, there were applications for changing 135 and 343 names and family names respectively during the nine-month period, he said, noting that based on regulations, measures have been taken to register suitable names for them.