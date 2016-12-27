RSS
December 27, 2016

News ID:174588
Publish Date: Tue, 27 Dec 2016 15:20:30 GMT
Service: Iran

Monitoring center for railway police launched

The Monitoring Center of Iranian Railway Police has been established to help the police control Tehran's Railway Station.

Announcing this, Commander of Iranian Railway Police Alireza Akbarshahi said that nationwide railway networks will be equipped with the system in the near future.

He added that the monitoring center enables police to observe all railway stations and the performance of their staff in the event of accidents.

Akbarshahi said the monitoring center has access to all closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV) operating in railway stations.

Establishment of the monitoring center helps police register the topography map of all rail routes, he said, adding determining the distance between relief centers and railway stations can assist the police control its staff when an accident occurs along the routes.

He said registration of crimes which take place along the rail  routes, on topography map will help police pinpoint accident-prone points and adopt preventive measures.

 

   
