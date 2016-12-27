Iran to export first consignment of petchem to Australia

Australia joined the list of customers for Iran's hexamine — a fresh sign that petrochemical products are already receiving a central role in the country's non-oil exports.

Hamed Vahedi, a member of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, said that talks with Australia on the export of hexamine have been finalized, reported Press TV.

He added that necessary steps are being taken to ship the consignment of the petrochemical product, which is used in plastics industry as well as in the production of explosives, rubber, and medicine, in the near future.

The official further said that similar talks on exports of hexamine to Brazil have been finalized. He did not mention when the first consignment would be ready for shipment.

Vahedi underlined that exports of petrochemicals had witnessed a dramatic growth since the removal of sanctions against the country in January.

Earlier, official figures showed that Iran had exported over 10 million tons of petrochemical products with a combined value of $4.3 billion mostly to Asia over a period of six months from March 21.

Iran's petrochemical exports were banned under US-led sanctions that had been imposed on the country from 2011 until 2016.

The sanctions were lifted in January after a nuclear deal sealed between Iran and the five permanent members of the Security Council plus Germany — the so-called P5+1 — came into effect.

The deal allowed the removal of certain anti-Iran economic sanctions, including those that banned exports of petrochemicals, in return for measures to restrict certain aspects of Iran's nuclear energy activities.