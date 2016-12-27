'A Minor Leap Down' grabs two Moroccan awards

Iranian film 'A Minor Leap Down', a debut by Hamed Rajabi, won the Best Film and Best Actress Award at the 13th Zagora International Festival of Trans-Saharan Film in Morocco.

The flick juxtaposes the story of a 30-year-old pregnant woman, Nahal. During a routine check-up she realizes that her four-month-old fetus is dead and she now faces an abortion within two days. When she tries to bring up the issue, neither her mother nor her husband give her a chance to speak.

The cast includes Negar Javaherian, Rambod Javan, Mahmoud Behrouzian, Sadaf Ahmadi, Saeed Eshtiaqi, Shafaq Shokri, Afshin Liaqat and Zhila Daei.

The production received FIPRESCI (The International Federation of Film Critics) Prize in the Panorama section of the 65th Berlin International Film Festival known as Berlinale.

The Zagora Association for Transaharan film is a film festival held in Zagora, Morocco. The festival is organized by international and national cinematic figures, with a varied scheduled program each year. In addition to holding a feature film category, the event provides an opportunity for young people to explore filmmaking through workshops, moderated by experts.