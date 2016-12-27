Iraq keen on playing football friendly with Iran

Iraq men’s football team has reportedly shown interest in holding an international friendly with Iran.

The Iraqi side’s head coach Radhi Shenaishil plans is preparing his team for two important fixtures against Australia and Saudi Arabia on March 23 and 28, respectively, in Group B of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualification, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Carlos Queiroz’s — Iran’s head coach — men will have to play Qatar and China on March 23 and 28 correspondingly in Group A of the same tourney.

The Iraq Football Association prefers March 18 as the match date.

On January 6, Iran is scheduled to play a friendly against Morocco at the Al Ain Stadium in Dubai as a warm-up for its coming crucial matches.