RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

December 27, 2016 0853 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:174593
Publish Date: Tue, 27 Dec 2016 17:58:50 GMT
Service: Sport

Iraq keen on playing football friendly with Iran

Iraq keen on playing football friendly with Iran

Iraq men’s football team has reportedly shown interest in holding an international friendly with Iran.

The Iraqi side’s head coach Radhi Shenaishil plans is preparing his team for two important fixtures against Australia and Saudi Arabia on March 23 and 28, respectively, in Group B of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualification, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Carlos Queiroz’s — Iran’s head coach — men will have to play Qatar and China on March 23 and 28 correspondingly in Group A of the same tourney.

The Iraq Football Association prefers March 18 as the match date.

On January 6, Iran is scheduled to play a friendly against Morocco at the Al Ain Stadium in Dubai as a warm-up for its coming crucial matches.

 

   
KeyWords
Iraq
keen
on
IranDaily
 
Resource: Tasnim News Agency
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0588 sec