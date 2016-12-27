RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

December 27, 2016 0853 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:174594
Publish Date: Tue, 27 Dec 2016 18:01:54 GMT
Service: Sport

Inter Milan keen on loan move for Liverpool midfielder

Inter Milan keen on loan move for Liverpool midfielder

Inter Milan is keen to sign Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva on loan for the remainder of the season.

No deal has been agreed yet but the Italian side wants to bolster its squad before it resumes after its winter break on 8 January, BBC reported.

Lucas, 29, is not Inter's only option but club sources have indicated there is a "strong possibility" of the move going through.

The Brazilian is Liverpool's longest-serving player.

Lucas joined Liverpool from Brazilian side Gremio in 2007 and has been capped 24 times by his country.

He has played 324 games in all competitions for the Anfield side but has started only three games in the Premier League this season.

 

 

                                                                                  

   
KeyWords
Inter
Milan
keen
IranDaily
 
Resource: BBC
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0537 sec