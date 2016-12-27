Vietnamese ambassador: Culture best means to boost Hanoi-Tehran ties

The main objective of Vietnam's Cultural Week in Shiraz is to link the hearts of Vietnamese and Iranians peoples using the language of culture, observed the Vietnamese Ambassador to Iran Nguyen Hong Thach on Tuesday.

Speaking to IRNA during the Vietnam Cultural Week in Takht-e Jamshid, Fars Province, he noted that the program serves to introduce the culture of Vietnam to the Iranian people.

This, he added, is the best way to convey the cultural and historical commonalities between Iran and Vietnam.

It is expected that such important events will be followed by further exchange of visits for cultural, economic and business purposes by the people of the two countries, the diplomat said.

He noted that Takht-e Jamshid is one of the most beautiful places in the world that all people should see.

"I am happy about the presence of Vietnam Music group in the event," he said.

He described the Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action (JCPOA) as a very positive development for the world including Vietnam.

Referring to the some banking problems on Iran's transactions with other countries, he said the removal of such limitations will lead to the boosting of Iran-Vietnam economic relations.

The third special program for celebration of Vietnam Cultural Week was held in Takht-e Jamshid historical monument.

Takht-e Jamshid is situated 60km northeast of the city of Shiraz in Fars Province, Iran. The earliest remains of Persepolis date back to 515 BC. It exemplifies the Achaemenid style of architecture. UNESCO declared the ruins of Persepolis a World Heritage Site in 1979.