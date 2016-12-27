Trump: UN just a club for people to 'have a good time'

Days after the United Nations voted to condemn Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Beit-ul-Moqaddas, Donald Trump questioned its effectiveness Monday, saying it's just a club for people to "have a good time".

The president-elect wrote on Twitter that the UN has "such great potential," but it has become "just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad!"

On Friday, Trump warned, "As to the UN, things will be different after Jan. 20th," referring to the day he takes office, AP reported.

The decision by the Obama administration to abstain from Friday's UN vote brushed aside Trump's demand that the US exercise its veto and provided a climax to years of icy relations with Israel's leadership.

Resolution 2334 was passed with 14 votes in favor and one abstention – by the US – on Friday.

Trump said last December that he wanted to be "very neutral" on Israel-Palestinian issues. But his tone became decidedly more pro-Israel as the presidential campaign progressed. He has spoken disparagingly of Palestinians, saying they have been "taken over" by or are condoning militant groups.

Trump's tweet Monday about the UN ignores much of the work that goes on in the 193-member global organization.

This year the UN Security Council has approved over 70 legally binding resolutions, including new sanctions on North Korea and measures tackling conflicts and authorizing the UN's far-flung peacekeeping operations around the world. The General Assembly has also approved dozens of resolutions on issues, like the role of diamonds in fueling conflicts.

Trump tweeted later Monday, "The world was gloomy before I won — there was no hope. Now the market is up nearly 10 percent and Christmas spending is over a trillion dollars!"