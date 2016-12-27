RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

December 27, 2016 0853 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:174602
Publish Date: Tue, 27 Dec 2016 19:10:33 GMT
Service: Iran

Russia finds main black box from Black Sea crash jet

Russia finds main black box from Black Sea crash jet

Russia has found the main flight recorder from a military plane that crashed into the Black Sea killing all 92 on board, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The recorder, one of several reported to be on board, contains information that could help investigators identify the cause of Sunday's crash, which killed dozens of Red Army Choir singers and dancers en route to Syria to entertain Russian troops in the run-up to the New Year, Reuters reported.

Investigators have so far said that pilot error or a technical fault, rather than terrorism, are most likely to have caused the Defense Ministry's Tupolev-154 to crash into the sea.

The black box, which was found by a remote-controlled underwater vehicle at a depth of around 55 feet (17 meters) and one mile (1,600 meters) from the resort of Sochi, has been sent to a Defense Ministry facility in Moscow for analysis.

"The casing holding the flight recorder is in a satisfactory condition," the ministry said in a statement.

"After it is technically cleaned in distilled water we will start transcribing it."

The ministry said numerous fragments of the plane had been found, including the engine, the landing gear and pieces of the fuselage.

The Defense Ministry says the downed jet, a Soviet-era plane built in 1983, had last been serviced in September and underwent more major repairs in December 2014.

 

 

   
KeyWords
Russia
black box
crash
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2682 sec