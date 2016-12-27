Russia finds main black box from Black Sea crash jet

Russia has found the main flight recorder from a military plane that crashed into the Black Sea killing all 92 on board, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The recorder, one of several reported to be on board, contains information that could help investigators identify the cause of Sunday's crash, which killed dozens of Red Army Choir singers and dancers en route to Syria to entertain Russian troops in the run-up to the New Year, Reuters reported.

Investigators have so far said that pilot error or a technical fault, rather than terrorism, are most likely to have caused the Defense Ministry's Tupolev-154 to crash into the sea.

The black box, which was found by a remote-controlled underwater vehicle at a depth of around 55 feet (17 meters) and one mile (1,600 meters) from the resort of Sochi, has been sent to a Defense Ministry facility in Moscow for analysis.

"The casing holding the flight recorder is in a satisfactory condition," the ministry said in a statement.

"After it is technically cleaned in distilled water we will start transcribing it."

The ministry said numerous fragments of the plane had been found, including the engine, the landing gear and pieces of the fuselage.

The Defense Ministry says the downed jet, a Soviet-era plane built in 1983, had last been serviced in September and underwent more major repairs in December 2014.