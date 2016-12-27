Abe, first Japanese PM to visit Pearl Harbor in 65 years

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe traveled Tuesday to Hawaii's Pearl Harbor, the site of a sneak attack by his country that provoked America into entering World War II, to reinforce what the leader calls "the power of reconciliation".

Abe, who was hosted by US President Barack Obama, would be the first Japanese premier to visit the wreckage of the USS Arizona, which lost 1,177 crew members to the Japanese attack 75 years ago, AFP reported.

The meeting between the two leaders comes as Abe prepares to lead Japan into uncharted waters, after incoming US president Donald Trump clouded the guiding stars of US-Japanese relations.

The president-elect has declared his opposition to the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal that Obama was pushing for and that Abe made the heart of his economic strategy.

And, at least on the campaign trail, Trump has even called into question the US security guarantees that shielded Japan through the Cold War and later the rise of China.

In eight years, Obama – America’s Hawaiian-born first "Pacific president" – never made the headway he wanted in his vaunted "rebalance to Asia" diplomatic strategy.

But he and Abe chose a telling spot to celebrate US-Japanese partnership, three-quarters of a century after the “day of infamy,” December 7, 1941.

In May, Obama visited Hiroshima to pay his respects, and on Tuesday Abe was to lay a wreath at the USS Arizona memorial in a ceremony.

The Japanese attack on an unsuspecting US fleet moored at Pearl Harbor turned the Pacific into a cauldron of conflict.

The attack had been prepared in secret by Japan for months, but was over within two hours.

Japanese warplanes came out of nowhere to sink much of the US fleet and leave 2,400 sailors and Marines dead.

A reluctant America was drawn into the war already raging in Europe and its colonies, a war that ended after US atom bombs razed the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on August 6 and 9, 1945.

Post-war cooperation, however, has healed many wounds.

Only five of the Arizona's crewmen are still alive and, while the memorial remains a tourist draw, in Hawaii the divisions of war have given way to a shared present.