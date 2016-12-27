RSS
December 27, 2016

News ID:174605
Publish Date: Tue, 27 Dec 2016 19:13:28 GMT
Service: Iran

Iraqi PM: Three months needed to eliminate Daesh

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said on Tuesday it would take three months to eliminate Daesh terrorists from their city stronghold of Mosul.

Abadi previously said the city would be retaken by the end of this year but commanders blame the slower pace on the need to protect civilians who have mostly stayed in their homes rather than fleeing as was expected, Reuters reported.

"Conditions indicate that Iraq needs three months to eliminate Daesh," state TV quoted Abadi as saying.

More than two months into the operation, elite Iraqi soldiers have retaken a quarter of Mosul, but entered a planned "operational refit" this month.

Mosul, the largest city held by Daesh terrorist group anywhere across the once-vast territory it controlled in Iraq and neighboring Syria, has been held by the group since its terrorists drove the army out in June 2014.

The recapture of the city would probably end Daesh ambition to rule over millions of people.

   
