Savage: Give Chelsea Premier League trophy now

Chelsea's head coach Antonio Conte (2nd R) shakes hands with Chelsea's defender Gary Cahill (R) at the end of the English Premier League football match against Bournemouth on December 26, 2016. BEN STANSALL/AFP

Premier League leader Chelsea should be given the trophy now, said BBC football pundit Robbie Savage.

The Blues are seven points clear of nearest rival Manchester City with just over half the season still to go.

And speaking on BBC Radio 5 live after the Blues beat Bournemouth for a club record 12th consecutive league win, Savage said he cannot see beyond Antonio Conte's side for the title.

"Give them the trophy now — I can't see anyone catching them," he said.

"Great defense and great attacking play. They can play all styles; they can break teams down.”

Former Wales international midfielder Savage added that Chelsea was coping well with teams setting up defensively against them, noting that West Brom, beaten 1-0 by Chelsea earlier in December, had "played six at the back at times".

If Chelsea beats Stoke at home on New Year's Eve, it can equal Arsenal's record 14-game winning sequence from 2002 when it plays Tottenham at White Hart Lane on 4 January.

The Blues, who last won the league in 2014-15, also visit champions Leicester and title rival Liverpool in January.