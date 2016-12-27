RSS
December 27, 2016 0854 GMT

News ID:174607
Publish Date: Tue, 27 Dec 2016 19:30:25 GMT
Service: Culture

Int'l Festival of Revolutionary Poems kicks off in Shiraz

The Sixth International Festival of Revolutionary Poems kicked off on Tuesday at the Tomb of Hafez in Shiraz, Fars Province.

Several poets from Iran, Syria, Lebanon, Kuwait and Azerbaijan took part in the opening ceremony, ISNA reported.

Iranian poet Gholamali Mahdikhani read a sonnet themed on the Sacred Defense (1980-88 Iraqi-imposed war on Iran).

"We poets should respect the Islamic Revolution of 1979," another poet Alireza Qazveh told the gathering.

   
