First ever street photowalk held in Kashmir

A group of internationally reputed photographers hailing from different genres of photography school collaborated in a group to form the first ever international standard photography club of Indian-administered Kashmir known as KashmirScape.

The group is only working through social media platform and thrives to work for the uplifting of the Photography art in Kashmir and make the artists of photography, especially young buds, at par with international standards of photography. It is this dream which bound them together and made them organize a photowalk of international standards which they had experienced abroad and outside state.

The photowalk was open to one and all and attracted around 66 participants to the event. The participants hailed from every corner of Kashmir districts like Anantnag, Budgam, Ganderbal, Handwara, Srinagar, Sopore and even Pulwama. Not only this, they had participants as far as from Mumbai and Delhi also.

The event was held within the streets of old Srinagar and the participants were guided by their assigned mentors who not only told them do's and don'ts of street photography but also gave them information about the culture and architecture of old Srinagar.

The team includes Mir Yasir, Adil Hussain, Sharafat Ali, Zuhaib Hamza, Mubashir Hassan and Hakim Majid Abbass all of whom are internationally published and award winning photographers.

"We have learned the topography of street photography and I had some queries regarding street photography which were answered by the respected mentor. We wish them to organize such photowalk again in future as it matures us in photographic knowledge know-how," said Akshay Vaidya one of the participants hailing from Mumbai.

The event concluded with the distribution of participation certificates as a token of appreciation among the participants.

"We are planning to organize photo exhibitions as well as more of such kind of photowalks in future and our basic motive is to pool the talent and nurture them to become artists of international standards. We want people to become aware of different genres of photography and eliminate the negative notion of people, which they hold for photographers here in Kashmir," said members of the team KashmirScape.