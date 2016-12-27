Art exhibit based on H.G. Wells' novels underway in Bulgaria

The year 2016 marks the 150th anniversary of the birth of Herbert George Wells, who is one of the greatest science fiction writers of all times. On this occasion, an exhibition of paintings by artist Roman Gumanyuk is being held at the Art Gallery Lik in Sofia.

The exhibition named 'The Time Machine and Chess King' includes 30 science-fiction and fantasy themed artworks. Roman Gumanyuk represents an unusual view to the H. G. Wells works 'The Time Machine' and 'The War of the Worlds'.

He combined his artworks based on these novels with his 'Chess Series' and the result is a very interesting and spectacular combination: Treacherous Martians are opposed to chess pieces which come alive as characters in battle. 'The War of the Worlds' is transferred to the chess field. And only the 'Time Machine' invented by Wells makes possible for all these characters: The proud king and his noble knight from the middle Ages, the ancient warrior from Antique Times, and the soldiers of the early 20th century, to participate in the decisive battle, pr.com reported.

Artist Gumanyuk, the author held 26 solo exhibitions in museums and galleries in Ukraine, Bulgaria, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, France, the USA and Italy. He is also participant of the VI International Biennale of Contemporary Art in Florence (Italy). The artist works in various genres and techniques. His works are in private collections and art connoisseurs from around the world.