Lavrov: Russia will boost cooperation with Iran, Turkey on Syria

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that Russia would work more closely with Turkey and Iran on the situation in Syria and said the three countries' cooperation had saved lives by helping evacuate eastern Aleppo.

"We will further build our cooperation with Ankara, Tehran and other countries in the region on the Syrian question," Lavrov was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency.

The three countries held a meeting in Moscow on December 20, where they discussed ways to resolve Syria crisis, particularly those concerning the newly liberated strategic city of Aleppo.

Trilateral cooperation between Russia, Iran, and Turkey is the most effective way to settle the Syrian crisis, Lavrov said in the meeting with his counterparts, Mevlut Cavusoglu of Turkey and Mohammad Javad Zarif of Iran in Moscow.

He added that Moscow, Tehran, and Ankara have drafted a document aiming to resolve the crisis.

“The most effective format is the one that you are witnessing today. This is not an attempt to cast a shadow on the attempts of our partners; this is just statement of a fact,” Lavrov said.

“Russia, Iran, and Turkey have been recently taking coordinated steps that have allowed for the safe evacuation of the majority of the civilian population from eastern Aleppo with support of the International Committee of the Red Cross and the World Health Organization,” Lavrov said.

Iran’s foreign minister also said there is no military solution to the Syria conflict and the country’s crisis can only be solved through political approaches.

He expressed hope that a cease-fire agreement could be reached in Syria, saying that now is a good time for the resumption of negotiations to find a political solution to the crisis in the country.