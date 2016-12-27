Iran successfully test-fires mid-range missiles

Iran’s Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) successfully test-fired mid-range missiles during the second day of Modafean-e Aseman-e Velayat 7 (Defenders of Velayat Skies 7) air drills underway in southern parts of the country.

Iran’s Air Defense employed an upgraded version of a locally-made missile system to intercept intruding aircraft during the massive maneuver.

The Air Defense forces detected and hit hypothetical enemy aircraft with the ‘Ya Zahra-3’ missile system, the newest version of its family, which has been paired with the indigenous missile, ‘Shahab Saqeb’.

In addition to the missile system, the Air Defense forces for the first time employed an aerospace communication system with a range of over 150 kilometers, used for creating secure connections.

Involving more than 17,000 military forces, the war game covers an area of 496,000 square kilometers in Iran’s southern areas, mainly the provinces of Hormozgan, Bushehr and Khuzestan.

According to officials, the exercise has set a record in the tactical mobility of armed forces, after the rapid deployment of radar and missile systems, artillery units, as well as communication and electronic warfare systems to the operation zone.

The maneuvers seek to hone coordination among the different divisions of the armed forces employed to defend the country’s airspace.

The first day was broken into two stages, the first of which saw various defensive apparatuses being successfully scrambled to designated positions in record time. The second stage focused on practicing intelligence gathering during reconnaissance missions and capturing aerial footage from designated targets in the sea using reconnaissance drones.