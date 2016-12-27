Iran’s currency hits record low

Iran’s rial hit a record low against the US dollar as it broke the 41,500-rial threshold in Tehran’s market on Monday.

The rial was also quoted in the free market at 41,500 to the dollar on Tuesday, from around 41,250 on Sunday, and 35,570 in mid-September. Before this month, the record low was about 40,000 rials, reached in late 2012, traders said, and Reuters reported.

Iranian officials have denied any link between the US election result and the rial’s slide, as some media have claimed that there is a link between the issue and the developments in the Iran currency market.

Government spokesman Mohammad Baqer Nobakht said on Monday that the rial’s drop was due to “psychological reasons,” and the government hoped it would rebound within days.

Samad Karimi, head of the exports department at the Central Bank, blamed the slide on a temporary surge in demand for dollars for travel and trade at the end of the year, IRNA reported.

Economists said there were several reasons for the slide, including the dollar’s strength against many currencies in the last few weeks, and uncertainty before next year’s presidential elections in Iran.

But they said Trump’s election in November was a major factor. He has said he will scrap the deal between Iran and world powers that imposed curbs on Tehran’s nuclear projects and lifted sanctions on the Iranian economy in January this year.

This would hinder Tehran’s efforts to attract tens of billions of dollars of foreign funds to help modernize its economy.

Many analysts think Washington will stop short of abolishing the deal, but it may apply remaining sanctions on Tehran more stringently. At the very least, uncertainty over Washington’s intentions could make companies around the world more cautious about trading with or investing in Iran.

"The inflow of foreign currency to the country is not as much as the government expected after the nuclear deal," Bijan Bidabad, an Iranian economist, told Reuters in a telephone interview from Tehran.

At the same time, pro-growth policies in Iran have boosted the money supply. "This has changed the proportion between the local currency and foreign currency, increasing the exchange rate."

Rouhani's administration stabilized the currency after years of volatility, which helped bring the inflation rate down to single digits from above 40 percent.

Besides the free market exchange rate, Iran uses an official rate, now at 32,317, for some state transactions. The widening gap between the official and free rates has sucked hard currency out of the formal banking system; in an effort to counteract this, the government authorized some banks on Saturday to trade at free rates.