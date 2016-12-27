AEOI Spokesman: Iran ready to share nuclear experience with regional countries

Atomic Energy Organization of Iran says sharing nuclear know-how with neighboring countries will pave the way for regional developments.

Spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Behrouz Kamalvandi noted that Iran's nuclear capabilities will help take a long step in the development of the region in the fields of science and medicine through sharing the technical know-how with the neighboring countries.

"By relying on its nuclear capacities, Iran can further promote ties with the regional countries," Kamalvandi said.

"We should develop the nuclear industry further and apply it to other sectors, including healthcare, medicine, agriculture and industry," Kamalvandi added.

The spokesperson also underlined that there are few countries which can help Iran to further develop its nuclear sector."The Islamic Republic maintains good ties with the nuclear-capable countries, including Japan, South Korea, Russia, China, as well as European countries like Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Hungary and Spain," he said.

Earlier, Kamalvandi announced that new customers, other than the US and Russia, have voiced willingness to purchase the high-quality heavy water produced by Iranian scientists.

Noting that Iran's high-quality heavy water has serious customers, he said, "I think that we can sign new contracts other than what we sold to the US and Russia; and the new customers are mostly the Europeans."

Iran delivered 38 metric tons of heavy water to Russia in September. Also, in July, the country exported 32 tons of heavy water to the US.