Growing mega-cities will displace vast tracts of farmland by 2030

Our future crops will face threats not only from climate change, but also from the massive expansion of cities, a new study warned. By 2030, it’s estimated that urban areas will triple in size, expanding into cropland and undermining the productivity of agricultural systems that are already stressed by rising populations and climate change.

Roughly 60 percent of the world’s cropland lies on the outskirts of cities — and that’s particularly worrying, the report authors said, because this peripheral habitat is, on average, also twice as productive as land elsewhere on the globe, reported the Guardian.

“We would expect peri-urban land to be more fertile than average land, as mankind tends to settle where crops can be produced,” said Felix Creutzig from the Mercator Research Institute on Global Commons and Climate Change in Berlin, and principal author on the paper. “However, we were ignorant about the magnitude of this effect.” The agricultural losses they calculated in the study, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, translates to a three to four percent dip in global agricultural production.

This may not appear to be a huge figure at first glance, but on the regional scale the picture changes. Across countries and different crops, the effects of this loss vary and become more intense. In Africa and Asia especially — which together bear 80 percent of the projected loss due to rising urbanization in these regions — urban expansion will consign farmers to an even tougher agricultural reality.

To arrive at the estimates, the researchers combined datasets on cropland location, productivity, and projected urban expansion by 2030. By superimposing these layers of information on one other, they could highlight the locations where cropland and urban spread are expected to intersect in the future. These projections reveal hotspots of loss in countries like Egypt, Nigeria, the countries that flank Lake Victoria in East Africa, and in Eastern China. (China alone is expected to experience one-quarter of the global cropland loss.)

A major worry surrounding the disappearance of this productive land is the impact it will have on staple crops such as maize, rice, soya beans, and wheat, which are cornerstones of global food security. Many of these crops occur in areas that will be consumed by urban spread in years to come. “Due to urbanization in Nigeria, 17 percent of rice production and 12 percent of maize production will be hampered,” Creutzig said. “Egypt will lose more than 40 percent of its rice, and more than 60 percent of its maize.” In Africa, there will a 26 percent continental loss of wheat. Rice is forecast to suffer the most, with a nine-percent global decline, occurring predominantly in Asia where the bulk of this crop grows.

Creutzig noted that some of this loss can be compensated for by agricultural expansion and intensification. But again, this isn’t possible everywhere on the planet: Many regions are already limited by their inability to adapt to urban encroachment.

For instance, in South Asia farmland can’t simply spread elsewhere, because fertile land is already running out. In India, agricultural expansion would force crops into habitats like wetlands that act as important buffers against flooding and sea-level rise. And in North Africa, worsening conditions driven by climate change will make the land that is available less suitable for farming. “Urbanization pressure adds to other stresses on the food system, notably climate change,” Creutzig said.

This will undermine food security, with countries worst affected by urban expansion experiencing rising dependence on imports. That will leave them vulnerable to global fluctuations in food supply, and could also price crops out of reach of poorer populations.