China debt: long time coming

The impending fall of China has been confidently predicted for at least two decades. Despite its apparent inevitability, however, 2016 was still not the year that China’s economy failed.

January’s precipitous stock market tumble did not foretell the implosion of the broader system. Yet as the year draws to a close, the ever-expanding debt pile that has long concerned the China bears is showing real signs of stress, retirementgenius.co.uk wrote.

Relatively speaking China’s debt burden is not incongruously large. At 255 percent of GDP, according to the Bank for International Settlements, it is lower than the euro area at 271 percent and Japan’s 394 percent; the US comes in just below China. The rate of growth, however, has been remarkable — at the end of 2008 China’s debt was just 147 percent of GDP. And China itself is worried. In May, official media highlighted the risk of a financial crisis stemming from high levels of corporate debt, which accounts for more than half of the outstanding credit. The International Monetary Fund registered its concern in June. So far, China has struggled to improve the situation; bankruptcies remain rare.

The most pressing concerns over debt stem from the household sector. Citizens spooked out of equity markets earlier this year were enticed into high yielding wealth management products, which reinvested cheap borrowings into high yielding debt to deliver returns. This worked well — until the government began to tighten liquidity. China’s recent clampdown on capital flight has had the side-effect of a liquidity squeeze; banks that had been lending to WMPs began to call in their debts. Meanwhile, November’s strong economic data and the US’s rate rise suggest that more tightening may be on the cards for China, too.

The situation is worrisome, but then it has been for some years. According to the BIS,China’s ‘credit gap’ — a measure which shows trends in the expansion of household and corporate debt — is three times higher than the typical danger level. It crossed that threshold in 2009, the year in which vastly increased levels of infrastructure spending pulled China, and arguably the world, out of the financial crisis. China’s recent debt binge has also been geared towards keeping its economy ticking over. Unraveling it may ultimately make China’s economy healthier, but not without pain. If 2017 is the year the bears are finally right there will be little cause for cheer.