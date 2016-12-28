RSS
News ID:174640
Publish Date: Wed, 28 Dec 2016 11:09:55 GMT
Service: Middle East

Bomb attack hits vehicle in eastern Lebanon, kills local official

A deadly bomb attack has reportedly rocked Beqaa Valley near the Lebanese capital, Beirut, media reports say.

According to Lebanese media, a roadside bomb ripped through a vehicle in al-Ain village, located in Baalbek District of Lebanon's eastern province of Beqaa on Wednesday, leaving one person dead and several others wounded.

The victim has been identified as Khalid Houry, the deputy mayor of al-Ain.

Houry’s brother, Mahmoud, was also critically wounded in the blast, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported.

No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the bombing.

The Shia-majority region, located west of the Lebanese-Syrian border, has in recent months seen a string of such bomb attacks.

Lebanon is suffering from the spillover of militancy in neighboring Syria.

Takfiri terrorists have been active on the Lebanese areas situated close to the Syrian border.

Over the past few years, Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance fighters have been offering a helping hand to the Syrian army in its fight against the militants.

The resistance movement has also thwarted several terror attacks on the Lebanese side of the border.

   
Resource: presstv
