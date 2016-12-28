Police chief: Crimes down 5%

Crimes committed in Iran since mid-March 2016 have fallen by five percent compared to the figure for the corresponding period of the preceding year, said the commander of Islamic Republic of Iran Police (IRIP).

Brigadier General Hossein Ashtari cited public satisfaction and sense of security as the main criteria for the decrease in crime rates.

"The sense of security is more important than security itself, thus we should try to improve both social security and sense of security in the society."

Ashtari added that thank goodness, security prevails in the country, adding that with respect to the developments in the region, Iran's national security is on the rise.

Thanks to the guidelines of Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and cooperation of the mass media and the general public, security is on the rise nationwide.

The IRIP commander said the number of offenses in Iran is lower than those in other countries, though the police is not satisfied with the current figures.

Ashtari underlined that further efforts should be made to tackle crimes and find the root cause of the problems prevalent in the society.

"IRIP should help those who help lower social disorders and bring down the number of crimes by next year."

He said a number of proposals should be submitted to the economic officials in this respect since financial shortcomings are the root cause of many burglaries.