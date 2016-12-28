Iranian women on path of progress

Iranian women have been on the path of progress following the 1979 Islamic Revolution, said the head of the Social Committee of Tehran Islamic City Council.

Fatemeh Daneshvar further said that active involvement of women in political and social scenes could change the general policies to raise their presence at the managerial levels.

She said the upcoming congress on successful Iranian women could be an important event.

The one-day congress will study women’s role in social development, she added.

Daneshvar noted that women should be informed of their social status, adding that they should undergo necessary training to obtain skills.

"We hope that we will find alternatives for raising the presence of women in political and social areas during the congress," she said.

The congress will be held with the participation of all groups and sectors, she added.

The first national congress on successful Iranian women will be held in Tehran on January 24 2017.