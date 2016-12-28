More funds allocated to promoting public hygiene

About nine percent of the funds allocated to the health sector have been spent on promoting public hygiene, said deputy health minister for health affairs.

Ali Akbar Sayyari said the government, which is in charge of providing health services to the people, is qualified to handover a part of the task to the private sector.

He noted that the entire health and treatment network ― established in the 1980s ― was run by the government. He reiterated that the decision seemed to be proper since those involved in activities in the health sector want job security.

Sayyari noted that the share of public hygiene of the total budget allocated to the health sector increased from five percent to nine percent since the start of the Health Overhaul Plan (May 2014).

"The government has decided to purchase health services from private sector to help expand public access to health and treatment centers."

The official added this has increased the staff of the health network by 20,000.

The official said that people living in the slum areas were deprived of health services when the current government took office in August 2013.

"The system offering health services to 10 million slum dwellers was launched during the tenure of the current government."





