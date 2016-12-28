Iranian wrestler Babajanzadeh fails doping test

Iranian Greco-Roman wrestler Bashir Babajanzadeh was tested positive for a banned substance.

The 27-year-old wrestler has been suspended for four years by United World Wrestling (UWW), Tasnim News Agency reported.

A heavyweight wrestler, Babajanzadeh won bronzes at the 2011 World Championships and 2014 Asian Games.

At the Rio 2016 Olympics, he reached quarterfinals in the 130kg weight category where he lost to Germany’s Eduard Popp.

He had defeated Chinese counterpart Meng Qiang 3-1 in his first encounter.

Babajanzadeh was a member of the Iranian squad which won the title at the 2016 Greco-Roman Wrestling World Cup in Shiraz in May.