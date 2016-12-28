RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

December 28, 2016 0121 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:174668
Publish Date: Wed, 28 Dec 2016 16:24:41 GMT
Service: Sport

Iranian wrestler Babajanzadeh fails doping test

Iranian wrestler Babajanzadeh fails doping test

Iranian Greco-Roman wrestler Bashir Babajanzadeh was tested positive for a banned substance.

The 27-year-old wrestler has been suspended for four years by United World Wrestling (UWW), Tasnim News Agency reported.

A heavyweight wrestler, Babajanzadeh won bronzes at the 2011 World Championships and 2014 Asian Games.

At the Rio 2016 Olympics, he reached quarterfinals in the 130kg weight category where he lost to Germany’s Eduard Popp.

He had defeated Chinese counterpart Meng Qiang 3-1 in his first encounter.

Babajanzadeh was a member of the Iranian squad which won the title at the 2016 Greco-Roman Wrestling World Cup in Shiraz in May.

   
KeyWords
Iranian
wrestler
Babajanzadeh
IranDaily
 
Resource: Tasnim News Agency
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0957 sec