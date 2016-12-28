China's exports to Iran down by 9.5% in 11 months

December 28, 2016 0523 GMT
In its latest report, China's customs office announced that the country exported goods worth $14.6 billion to Iran from January to November 2016, Tasnim News Agency reported.
The figure shows a 9.5-percent decrease against its exports to Iran in the same period last year, which was $16.2 billion.
According to the data, trade between the two countries from January to November 2016 stood at $27.8 billion, indicating a 10.4-percent decline compared to the figure for the same period in 2015.
Trade between Iran and China reached $31 billion in the 11-month period in 2015, the report said.
China remains Iran's top trade partner. Trade transactions between Tehran and Beijing stood at some $52 billion in 2014.