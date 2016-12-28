RSS
China's exports to Iran down by 9.5% in 11 months

China's exports to Iran from January to November this year decreased by 9.5 percent compared to the figure for the same period last year, China's customs data showed.

In its latest report, China's customs office announced that the country exported goods worth $14.6 billion to Iran from January to November 2016, Tasnim News Agency reported.

The figure shows a 9.5-percent decrease against its exports to Iran in the same period last year, which was $16.2 billion.

According to the data, trade between the two countries from January to November 2016 stood at $27.8 billion, indicating a 10.4-percent decline compared to the figure for the same period in 2015.

Trade between Iran and China reached $31 billion in the 11-month period in 2015, the report said.

China remains Iran's top trade partner. Trade transactions between Tehran and Beijing stood at some $52 billion in 2014.

   
