Beit-ul-Moqaddas’ city hall called off a vote on Wednesday on applications to build nearly 500 new settler units for Israelis in east Beit-ul-Moqaddas, a municipal official said, plans that had drawn international criticism in a raging dispute over settlements.

The proposed settlement is part of building activity that the UN Security Council demanded an end to on Friday, a resolution that a US abstention made possible.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu requested the decision be put off, said Beit-ul-Moqaddas Planning and Housing Committee member Hanan Rubin, Reuters reported.

Rubin said 492 permits for construction of settler units for Israelis in the urban settlements of Ramot and Ramat Shlomo, in areas that Israel occupied in a 1967 war and annexed to Beit-ul-Moqaddas, had been up for approval.

The United States on Friday broke with a longstanding approach of diplomatically shielding Israel and abstained on the Security Council resolution, which passed with 14 countries in favor and none against.

By declining to use its veto, the United States enabled the adoption of the first UN resolution since 1979 to condemn Israel over its settlement policy.

Netanyahu has reacted furiously, accusing US President Barack Obama's administration of being behind the resolution and vowing not to abide by it.

Voting on the new building permits was removed from the committee's agenda... The prime minister said that while he supports construction in Jerusalem (Beit-ul-Moqaddas)," Rubin said.

The committee meets regularly, and it could consider approving the permits at a future date.

Israel has already taken diplomatic steps in response to what it calls the "shameful" UN resolution.

On Tuesday, the foreign ministry said it was "temporarily reducing" visits and work with embassies of nations that voted for it.

Washington is Israel's most important ally and provides it with more than $3 billion per year in military aid. It has traditionally acted as Israel's diplomatic protector, often shielding it from resolutions it opposes.

But Obama's administration has become increasingly frustrated with settlement building in east Beit-ul-Moqaddas and the West Bank, which Israel occupied in 1967. Israel later annexed east Beit-ul-Moqaddas in a move never recognized by the international community.

Settlements are built on land the Palestinians view as part of their future state and seen as illegal under international law.

The United States and others say continued settlement building is steadily eating away at the possibility of a two-state solution.

Some 430,000 Israeli settlers live in the West Bank and 200,000 Israelis live in east Beit-ul-Moqaddas, which Palestinians see as the capital of their future state.