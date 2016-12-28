Iran, Turkey opt for expanding trade ties

Iranian Ambassador to Turkey Ebrahim Taherian-Fard and the leader of Turkey's Felicity Party, Temel Karamollaoğlu in a meeting in Ankara on Wednesday underlined the need for expanding trade between the two countries.

In the meeting, Taherian-Fard and Karamollaoğlu explored avenues for bolstering and reinvigorating of bilateral ties in different sectors, Fars News Agency reported.

The Turkish official warned against attempts to undermine the friendly ties between Iran and Turkey, and said his country is keeping a watchful eye on such developments.

"We believe that we should not focus on differences in opinions, rather make efforts to expand relations based on common views," he underlined.

The Iranian ambassador, for his part, maintained that the best way for arriving at common stances is through constructive dialogues, understanding and developing mutual trust.

Taherian-Fard criticized the negative and biased media hype about relations between the two countries, and said, media persons need to be careful not to play in the enemies' ground since ill-wishers are making every effort to create a sensational, negative atmosphere replete with fabricated news to keep our people apart so that they can reach their own objectives."

In late June, Taherian-Fard said that the economies of Iran and Turkey complement each other, and stressed the need for further consolidation of ties and cooperation.

"Capacities of Iran and Turkey's economies are complementary and we hope that synergy and the use of the two countries' scientific and economic capabilities will lead to development as well as assistance to other Islamic countries," Taherian- Fard said.