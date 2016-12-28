Swedish PM to lead economic delegation to Tehran

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven is slated to visit Iran in the near future to remove the trade barriers between the two countries, a senior diplomat announced.

"The Swedish premier will lead a high-ranking economic delegation to Iran in February 2017," Swedish Ambassador to Iran Helena Sangeland said in a meeting with Head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Gholamhossein Shafe'ie in Tehran, Mehr News Agency reported.

The two sides discussed the development of economic relations as well as the removal of barriers to mutual cooperation between the Iranian and Swedish economic activists and businessmen.

The ambassador said that the opening of a Swedish Trade Council office in Iran will pave the way for Swedish businesses to enter Iran.

Sangeland pointed out that the Swedish government would benefit from a swift end to Iran's banking problems.

"Löfven makes foreign trips only twice a year and one trip for 2017 will be devoted to Iran indicating the importance of bilateral ties with Tehran," the envoy said.

In relevant remarks in early November, Sangeland underlined her country's eagerness to revive economic interactions with Iran to the level of pre-sanctions era when Tehran was Stockholm's biggest trade partner in the region.

"The nuclear deal (between Iran and the world powers) was highly important and opened a new chapter in relations with Iran. Before the sanctions, Iran was Sweden's biggest trade partner in the region and after the removal of the sanctions, there are new potentials for bolstering economic and trade ties between Sweden and Iran. We hope that Iran will become a member of the World Trade Organization (WTO) to further facilitate trade," Sangeland said.

In June, representatives from 70 Swedish companies gathered in Stockholm to meet Iran's 60-member economic delegation and discuss issues of mutual interests including cooperation in the industries, mines, energy, agriculture, information and communication technology, banking, investment and tourism sectors.