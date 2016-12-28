Abe, Obama hail reconciliation at Pearl Harbor

The leaders of wartime enemies Japan and America made a poignant joint visit to Pearl Harbor, issuing symbolic declarations about the power of reconciliation and warning against the drumbeat of conflict.

Seventy-five years after Japanese pilots brought war to idyllic Hawaii, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe offered his "sincere and everlasting condolences".

Abe and US President Barack Obama paid homage to the more than 2,400 Americans killed on December 7, 1941, delivering a wreath of peace lilies and standing in silence before a shrine to those lost on the USS Arizona – roughly half of all those killed, AFP reported on Wednesday.

Abe's visit is a high-profile mark of contrition by a leader for whom Japan's wartime past is often a sensitive domestic issue.

"We must never repeat the horrors of war," he said. "What has bonded us together is the power of reconciliation, made possible through the spirit of tolerance."

Obama – who last May made a solemn pilgrimage to Hiroshima, the target of a US nuclear bomb that effectively ended World War II – issued remarks that rang with history and America's current hyper charged politics.

"I welcome you here in the spirit of friendship," he told Abe. "I hope that, together, we send a message to the world that there is more to be won in peace than in war, that reconciliation carries more rewards than retribution."

Three Japanese prime ministers, including Abe's grandfather, visited Hawaii in the 1950s but Abe is the first sitting PM to pay his respects at the USS Arizona Memorial, which was built in the 1960s.

In 1941, the legendary Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto maneuvered six aircraft carriers to within 240 miles (385 kilometers) of Oahu and unleashed two waves of dive bombers.

The US Pacific fleet, formerly Japan's main rival in the region, lost 21 warships and 328 planes.

After Pearl Harbor, the US Congress declared war on Japan. Three days later, Japan's European ally Nazi Germany declared war on the United States in turn.

"Here at Pearl Harbor, America's first battle of the Second World War roused a nation," Obama said. "Here in so many ways, America came of age."

Only five of the USS Arizona's crewmen are still alive. While the memorial remains a tourist draw, in Hawaii – Obama's home state – the divisions of war have given way to a shared present.