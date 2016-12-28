Germany: Over 54,000 migrants get grant to return home in 2016

German authorities said more than 54,000 migrants, including failed asylum-seekers, received approval for government funding to return to their homeland this year, paving the way for a significant increase in voluntary departures.

Germany is keen to increase the number of rejected would-be refugees leaving the country after last year's influx of 890,000 migrants, AP reported.

Interior Ministry spokesman Harald Neymanns said Wednesday that the total funding approved for returnees this year was 21.5 million euros ($22.5 million). He said about 35,500 people obliged to leave Germany did so voluntarily in 2015, but noted that the two figures can't immediately be compared because the number of people who actually departed in 2016 isn't yet clear.

Neymanns stressed that Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere "has always said voluntary returns are always preferable to deportation."

Conditions in Greece

Greece, a frontline country for migrants fleeing to Europe from war and poverty, vowed on Wednesday to improve living conditions in its overcrowded island camps.

The number making the sea crossing from Turkey to Greece has fallen sharply this year under a European Union deal with Turkey. It stipulates that people arriving after March 20 are to be held on five Aegean islands and sent back if their asylum applications are not accepted, Reuters reported.

According to figures from UN refugee agency UNHCR, 173,208 people have reached Greece this year, down from 856,723 in 2015.

Some 60,000 migrants, mostly Syrians, Iraqis and Afghans, are still scattered across the country, which is struggling to emerge from a debt crisis.

About 15,000 are in overcrowded island camps that have grown violent as the slow processing of asylum requests adds to frustration over living conditions.

"We are planning to have new, small venues on the islands, either by setting up small, two-storey houses, in order to empty the tents, or by finding other places ... to improve conditions," Greek Migration Minister Yannis Mouzalas told reporters.

"It will need time but we will do it."

He said authorities would also set up small detention centers and boost policing.

Mouzalas acknowledged that slow processing of asylum requests was an "Achilles’ heel" but said Athens was hiring more staff to speed it up.