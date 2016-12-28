'The Salesman' nominated in OFCS' foreign language film list

2016 Online Film Critic Society (OFCS) announced the 20th annual film awards nominations, among which Iran's 'The Salesman' is one of the Best Foreign Language Films on the list.

Accordingly, 'Toni Erdmann', 'The Handmaiden', 'Elle', 'The Salesman', and 'Neruda' have all been nominated in the Best Foreign Language Film category, ofcs.org reported.

'The Salesman' is directed by acclaimed Iranian director Asghar Farhadi and tells the story of Emad (Shahab Hosseini) and Rana (Taraneh Alidousti), a couple who are part-time actors playing Willy and Linda Loman in a Tehran production of Arthur Miller's 'Death of a Salesman', when an intruder in their new home shakes this marriage to its core.

Cannes award-winner drama 'The Salesman' has been chosen to represent Iran at the 2017 Academy Awards, and was named by the US National Board of Review as the best foreign language film of the year.

'La La Land' and 'Moonlight' top the nominations for the 2016 OFCS's awards with seven nods each, including Best Picture and Best Director.

With six nominations apiece are the critically acclaimed 'Arrival' and 'Manchester by the Sea'.

Casey Affleck's performance in 'Manchester by the Sea' heads the Best Lead Actor category. Affleck is joined in the category by Adam Driver, Ryan Gosling, Viggo Mortensen and Denzel Washington.

Leading nominations for Best Lead Actress are Natalie Portman for her performance in Pablo Larrain's 'Jackie' and Isabelle Huppert in Paul Verhoeven's controversial 'Elle'. Other actresses nominated are Amy Addams, Ruth Negga and Emma Stone.

Supporting Actor and Actress nominations include Mahershala Ali for 'Moonlight', Jeff Bridges for 'Hell or High Water', Michael Shannon for 'Nocturnal Animals', Michelle Williams for 'Manchester by the Sea', Viola Davis for 'Fences', and Octavia Spencer for 'Hidden Figures'.

Ezra Edelman's epic 'O.J.: Made in America' leads the Best Documentary category and the film has also been nominated for Best Picture. Joining Edelman's film for Best Documentary are two other race-centric films, '13th' and 'I Am Not Your Negro'.

'Kubo and the Two Strings', 'Zootopia', 'Moana', 'The Red Turtle' and 'Finding Dory' make up the Best Animated Feature category.

The Online Film Critics Society is one of only a few truly international film critics organizations. Reflecting the global membership of the OFCS, 10 films not released in the US have been selected by the membership for special note.

These include Hirokazu Kore-eda's 'After the Storm', The Dardennes Brothers' 'The Unknown Girl', Bertrand Bonello's 'Nocturama', Hong Sang-soo's 'Yourself and Yours' and Colm McCarthy's 'The Girl with All the Gifts'.

The Online Film Critics Society's Governing Committee said, “This year's nominations and films recognized represent the rich variety of films on the global stage in 2016. Over 150 titles were long listed for Best Picture, over 100 for Best Foreign Language Film and over 30 titles for Best Animated Feature.

"The list of nominees across all categories reflects cinema's power to entertain, to provoke, to inspire hope and debate and to be a force for change. These films also prove that while 2016 was not a banner year in all areas, for cinema we are currently enjoying a golden age."