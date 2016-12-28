Sun goes down on beloved Iranian puppeteer Fanizadeh

Iranian puppeteer Donya Fannizadeh, the daughter of famous actor of TV and cinema, Parviz Fannizadeh, 49, who acted as 'Kolah Qermezi' on TV died on Wednesday due to cancer on her right hand.

Earlier, Fannizadeh said in an interview that she was suffering from the disease for almost 10 years but the situation exacerbated and in her final years she continued the job using her left hand, IRNA wrote.

Speaking about the reason behind her disease and her work, she has said that there is no scientific link between the two.

'Kolah Qermezi' (meaning 'The One with the Red Hat') is an Iranian fictional puppet character in TV series and movies. Iraj Tahmasb and Hamid Jebeli created the character.

The original TV series was a puppet show named Post Box for kids broadcast in early 1990s in Iran.