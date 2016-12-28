Pakistan hopes to sign FTA with Iran by end of 2017

Pakistani Minister of Commerce Khurram Dastgir Khan hoped that Iran and Pakistan would be able to sign Free Trade Agreement (FTA) by the end of 2017.

The minister said that he would pay a two-day visit to Iran on December 28-29 to discuss FTA and resumption of banking channels between the two brotherly countries, pakistantoday.com.pk reported.

He said that Iran visit was a follow up on the valuable visit by Iran President Hassan Rouhani to Pakistan earlier this year. "We are very much looking forward to progress on the five year economic engagement plan that was signed during that visit," he said.

Dastgir Khan said that there has already been good progress on one part of the plan and the offer by Pakistan to have FTA has been accepted by Iran. "We have already exchanged drafts of the agreement," he added.

The minister said that Iran and Pakistan have already held the first negotiations on FTA and there is great positivity on both sides to conclude it ideally by the end of 2017.

Dastgir Khan assured that any outstanding issues in the signing of FTA would be resolved quickly.

He added that during his visit to Iran, he would also be discussing on the prospects of broader energy ties with Iran, particularly in reference to the electricity that Pakistan was buying from Iran for Gwadar Port.

He said the current status of Iran-Pakistan (IP) gas pipeline would also be on the agenda for discussion during his visit to Tehran.

Dastgir Khan reiterated that Iran and Pakistan were very near to resolving the banking problem between the two countries.