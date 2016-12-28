NISOC gas flaring will be down to less than 2%

National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC) has drawn up plans to cut the rate of flared gases to less than two percent, announced the company's production manager.

Abdolreza Dabiri further said that the company's short term plan to eliminate gas pollution in Ahvaz 2 and 3 production units includes controlling the quality of gas sent to flares, boosting accessibility to machineries as well as reducing crude oil extracted from these units once permission is granted from the Oil Ministry.

"In the medium-term, NISOC will equip Ahvaz 2 and 3 production units with 'no flaring systems' and upgrade gas collecting equipment," he noted.

Commenting on the operations of second phase of Amak project, Dabiri added, this project aims to boost pressure of gases extracted from Karoun and sending them to Razi Petrochemical Complex.

Second phase of Amak project is now in the pre-commissioning stage and is expected to be inaugurated very soon, concluded Dabiri.

As the largest oil producer, NISOC is responsible for 80 percent of Iran's crude oil production.