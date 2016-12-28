UN supports results of Russia-Iran-Turkey meeting

UN’s special envoy on Syria, Staffan de Mistura, supported the results of a trilateral meeting held between Russia, Iran and Turkey in Moscow on December 20, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Russia confirmed that its Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had spoken to the UN’s envoy, Staffan de Mistura, by phone.

Both officials “exchanged views on the efforts of launching a political process in Syria,” according to the Foreign Ministry.

The ministry also said Lavrov and de Mistura agreed to continue talks on the implementation of an agreement between Russia, Turkey and Iran.

Speaking earlier in Berlin, German Foreign Ministry spokesman, Sebastian Fischer, said his country would welcome any comprehensive cease-fire deal that could pave the way for a political solution in Syria.

“If there is a nationwide cease-fire [in Syria], we will certainly welcome it,” Fischer told reporters.

Wednesday’s statement came hours after a report stated Turkey and Russia had agreed on a plan for warring parties in Syria to declare a nationwide cease-fire.

Syria has been locked in a devastating conflict since March 2011.