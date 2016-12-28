Russia, Turkey agree Syria cease-fire plan

Turkey and Russia agreed a cease-fire plan for all of Syria, as Ankara and Moscow tighten cooperation to find an end to the war.

The plan aims to expand a cease-fire in the city of Aleppo, brokered by Turkey and Russia earlier this month to allow the evacuation of civilians, to all of the country, Turkish state media Anadolu reported on Wednesday.

Like previous cease-fire plans that had been brokered by the United States and Russia, it excludes terror groups.

If successful, the plan will form the basis of upcoming political negotiations between Damascus and armed opposition overseen by Russia and Turkey in the Kazakh capital Astana, it added.

It was not immediately clear how and where the plan had been agreed but there have been talks in the last weeks between Turkey, Russia and Syrian opposition representatives in Ankara.

Ankara and Moscow have been on opposing sides in the Syrian war, with Turkey seeking the ouster of President Bashar al-Assad and Russia, along with Iran, his key international ally.

But the two countries have started in the last months to cooperate more tightly on Syria, especially after a deal in summer to normalize ties battered by Turkey's shooting down of a Russian warplane last year.

No date has yet been set for the Astana talks and Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova said the meeting was still at the planning stage.

She emphasized that the talks were not intended to replace the peace process based in Geneva which has sought to find a solution for the Syrian conflict.

Previous cease-fire plans had been brokered by US Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov. They met with only temporary success and failed to lead to a solution for the conflict.

The Syrian war, which began in 2011, has now lasted nearly six years and killed more than 310,000 people.