UNESCO plans photo contest on Intangible Cultural Heritage

An international photography competition titled 'Intangible Cultural Heritage in the Context' is to be organized under the auspices of UNESCO.

Regional Research Center for Safeguarding Intangible Cultural Heritage in West and Central Asia (Tehran ICH Center) reported that the event is aimed at promoting the concept of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) and introducing its instances to wider groups of people in West and Central Asia.

According to the United Nations Information Center in Tehran, "In this regard, all amateur and professional photographers as well as every individual in local communities who is immediately dealing and actually living with instances of Intangible Cultural Heritage is invited to participate in the above-mentioned competition."