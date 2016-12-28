Madrid begins vehicle bans for first time to fight pollution

Madrid's town hall hopes to sharply reduce pollution levels by limiting vehicle circulation for the first time, based on registration plate numbers.

Deputy Mayor Marta Higueras said that barring some exceptions, vehicles with plates ending in even numbers would not be allowed to circulate between 6.30 a.m. and 9 p.m. Thursday, AP reported.

Other measures including a ban on street parking for non-residents and reduced speed limits were already in force Wednesday.

The town hall said it was applying the restrictions because of excess levels of nitrogen dioxide. It will review the restrictions Thursday.

Madrid has been later than other European cities in applying anti-pollution measures. London introduced a congestion charge more than 10 years ago while Paris has taken steps to pedestrianize some of its central roads.

"Every day, the city pumps out a great deal of emissions in to the atmosphere, but it blows away...the current thermal pressure is impeding that ventilation," Reuters quoted environment head for the city council, Paz Valiente, as saying.

The region of Madrid, which includes the capital and surrounding neighborhoods, has almost 4 million cars, or one for every two people, plus about a million trucks, vans and motorcycles.