Three coaches on target after Bulgarian Stoychev rejects Iran offer

The Islamic Republic of Iran Volleyball Federation (IRIVF) has entered into negotiations with three coaches after former Bulgarian volleyball player and head coach Radostin Stoychev decided not to take charge of Iran men's national volleyball team.

IRIVF President Mohammad Reza Davarzani said on Wednesday that Stoychev told Iranian sports officials last night that his primary coaching objective was to claim the podium, and that he would not get to grips with the task unless he was fairly sure he could accomplish the task.

“Stoychev did a month-long survey of Iran’s volleyball situation, and finally came to the conclusion that he cannot lead the Iranian team to a top podium given the status quo; so he refused to take the helm at Iran’s team,” Davarzani stated.

The IRIVF chief further noted that his federation plans to accommodate the national volleyball team among the best four in the world within the next four years, and that is the reason behind Stoychev’s decision since he was concerned that he could not accomplish such a task.

Davarzani went on to name 47-year-old Italian Mauro Berruto among the three volleyball head coaches whom the IRIVF is in talks with, noting that the trio have been requested to present their plans.

The senior Iranian official said the names of the other two candidates will be publicized once they have mapped out their own strategies.

Davarzani highlighted that IRIVF aims to sign a head coach, who has produced dramatic results with his team in the Olympics, the FIVB world leagues and championships.

The IRIVF refused to renew the contract of Iran national volleyball team coach Raul Lucio Lozano after the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. Iran finished fifth in the games under Lozano’s tutelage.