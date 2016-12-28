Jordan court sentences 5 alleged Daesh members to death

A court in Jordan has sentenced to death five alleged members of the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group.

The official Petra news agency said the State Security Court sentenced the five to death by hanging on Wednesday.

They were arrested along with 15 other alleged members of Daesh in a raid on their hideout in the city of Irbid in March. Seven militants and a Jordanian police officer were killed during the operation.

According to the report, the 15 militants were given prison terms ranging from three to 15 years with hard labor.

The 20 members of the dismantled terror cell were found guilty of murdering a policeman, planning and practicing acts of terror, manufacturing explosives, possessing weapons and promoting terrorist ideas.

The news comes about a week after gunmen killed at least four policemen during fierce clashes with security forces in the southern city of Karak.

On December 20, security forces conducted a raid on a house in a village on the outskirts of Karak, where suspected militants were believed to be hiding.

Jordan is a major ally of the United States in the Middle East, and a member of the US-led military coalition purportedly fighting Daesh.

Many Jordanians oppose their country's involvement in the US-led campaign, arguing that it has often targeted civilians and raised security threats inside Jordan.