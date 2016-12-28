US accuses 3 Chinese men of hacking law firms

The United States government has pressed criminal charges against three Chinese men, accusing them of hacking and insider trading.

Bo Zheng of Changsha and Iat Hong and Chin Hung of Macau were suspected of trading on confidential corporate information obtained by breaching networks and servers belonging to US law firms that oversaw mergers, prosecutors said Tuesday.

According to prosecutors, the men made $4 million by trading with at least five companies they had previously hacked.

A related civil lawsuit by the US Securities and Exchange Commission alleged that Hong, 26, Hung, 50, and Zheng, 30, listed themselves in brokerage records as employees of information technology firms.

Hong was arrested this Sunday but the other two were not in custody, prosecutors said, repeating warnings by American officials that law firms are increasingly being targeted by hackers.

“This case of cyber meets securities fraud should serve as a wake-up call for law firms around the world: you are and will be targets of cyber hacking, because you have information valuable to would-be criminals,” US Attorney Preet Bharara in Manhattan said.

The trio’s successful hacking attempts began in April 2014, when they hacked two US law firms and laid their hands on inside information.

They also orchestrated attacks on email accounts belonging to the partners of some law firms working on mergers and acquisitions.

None of the law firms hacked by the group were identified, but according to the indictment, they had illegally acquired information about deals involving Intel Corp and Pitney Bowes Inc.

In order to retrieve the data, the defendants used a law firm employee's credentials to install malware on the company’s servers and access classified emails.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said she was aware of the case but had no information about its details.